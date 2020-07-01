All apartments in McDonough
Last updated February 12 2020 at 6:26 PM

132 Rankin Circle

132 Rankin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

132 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Rankin Circle have any available units?
132 Rankin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 132 Rankin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
132 Rankin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Rankin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Rankin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 132 Rankin Circle offer parking?
No, 132 Rankin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 132 Rankin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Rankin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Rankin Circle have a pool?
No, 132 Rankin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 132 Rankin Circle have accessible units?
No, 132 Rankin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Rankin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Rankin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Rankin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Rankin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

