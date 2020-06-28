1130 Dunaway Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Cozy with a Convenient Location! Adorable 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home! - This Home is Less Than a Mile From Downtown McDonough! Adorable 2-Story, 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home features Spacious living room with corner fireplace, Wood floor foyer, Open concept living & dining room, Tons of storage space in the kitchen, all appliances included & breakfast bar, Master bedroom has trey ceilings, Walk-in closet & on-suite bath, Master bath has separate tub/shower, 2 spacious bedrooms & 2-car garage!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



Don't miss this great find! Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!!!



