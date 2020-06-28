All apartments in McDonough
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

1130 Dunaway Drive

1130 Dunaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Dunaway Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy with a Convenient Location! Adorable 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home! - This Home is Less Than a Mile From Downtown McDonough! Adorable 2-Story, 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home features Spacious living room with corner fireplace, Wood floor foyer, Open concept living & dining room, Tons of storage space in the kitchen, all appliances included & breakfast bar, Master bedroom has trey ceilings, Walk-in closet & on-suite bath, Master bath has separate tub/shower, 2 spacious bedrooms & 2-car garage!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

Don't miss this great find! Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!!!

(RLNE3386425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Dunaway Drive have any available units?
1130 Dunaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1130 Dunaway Drive have?
Some of 1130 Dunaway Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Dunaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Dunaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Dunaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Dunaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Dunaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Dunaway Drive offers parking.
Does 1130 Dunaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Dunaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Dunaway Drive have a pool?
No, 1130 Dunaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Dunaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 Dunaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Dunaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Dunaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Dunaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1130 Dunaway Drive has units with air conditioning.
