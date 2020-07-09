All apartments in McDonough
1002 Mcconaughy Ct
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

1002 Mcconaughy Ct

1002 Mcconaughy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1002 McConaughy Court
McDonough, GA 30253

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Another beautiful new townhome available now!!! Enjoy the crisp, clean experience of a new build in a brand new neighborhood. Great open floor plan with large living room, dining area and kitchen with island, pantry, granite counters, brushed steel appliances and upscale cabinets! Guest half bath on the main floor. Upstairs is a lovely master suite with vaulted ceiling, reading/office nook, luxury bathroom, garden tub, separate easy-step shower, and huge walk-in closet, with additional closet. Two other bedrooms are also spacious. Large upstairs hall with space for small office or play nook. Large two-car garage with storage space, laundry room with shelving, private patio. Close to Cotton Fields Golf Club, I-75, and numerous restaurants including: Fusion, GRITZ Family Restaurant, Pasta Max, El Agave Mexican Restaurant, On the Bayou and Culver's.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Henry County Water Authority
Gas: All Electric
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

