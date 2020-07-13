25 Apartments under $900 for rent in Marietta, GA
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit E
1580 Oakpointe Dr SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bed room one bath 800 Square feet Apartment in a quit cul-De-Suck Street.
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bedroom and one Bath, 800 Sq. Foot Apartment. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Cul-de-Sac.
Results within 1 mile of Marietta
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Fair Oaks
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
Results within 5 miles of Marietta
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Marietta
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Brookwood Hills
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
Monroe Heights
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
Located on the Westside of Atlanta, this area is bustling with new developments! Our property, Westside Townhomes sits in a very convenient location. With a MARTA bus stops on-site and the Hamilton E Holmes Station approximately 3.
Hunter Hills
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lost Forest
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1091 sqft
Modern apartments have vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry. Several resort-style pools and tennis courts located on-site. Located near bus stops and a restaurant.
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
5907 Lone Oak Drive
5907 Lone Oak Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
5907 Lone Oak Drive - 5907 Available 10/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 Reduced Price on This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.
4195 Macedonia Road
4195 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
4195 Macedonia Road - 4195 Available 08/03/20 Great Front Porch and Large Level Yard - This charming little home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room and front porch. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator.
5510 Lakeview Dr
5510 Lakeview Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
2br/2ba home at end of very quiet street Appliances include stove & frig VIEWING: Video viewing only until 30 days of available date. $300 prepaid cleaning & $100 prepaid Steam cleaning
557 Northridge Crossing Dr B
557 Northridge Crossing Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
1136 sqft
Renting a "one "bedroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 129295 Renting out a one bedroom with its own toilet and bathroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse. Separate toilet and bathroom in all rooms . No sharing.
Harland Terrace
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
6993 Oakhill Circle
6993 Oakhill Circle, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-Maintained 2 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Condo, Open Concept Kitchen & Living Room, Kitchen Offers White Cabinets & Large Breakfast Bar, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Full Basement w/ Full Bathroom & Optional 2nd Bedroom, Private Fenced Backyard
