Marietta
Home
Marietta, GA
313 Manget Street SE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 Manget Street SE
313 Manget Street Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
313 Manget Street Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Fraiser
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute! Adorable! Comfortable! Cozy kitchen, cabinets, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave with open view to living room. Duplex with rocking chair front porch. Just minutes to Marietta square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Manget Street SE have any available units?
313 Manget Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 313 Manget Street SE have?
Some of 313 Manget Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 313 Manget Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
313 Manget Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Manget Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 313 Manget Street SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 313 Manget Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 313 Manget Street SE does offer parking.
Does 313 Manget Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Manget Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Manget Street SE have a pool?
No, 313 Manget Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 313 Manget Street SE have accessible units?
No, 313 Manget Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Manget Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Manget Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Manget Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Manget Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
