926 Wandering Vine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

PRICE REDUCED TO $1895 AND SIGN LEASE LEASE BEFORE OR ON 5/7/20 AND GET $200 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT. STUNNING 3 BEDROOMS/2.5 BATHS FURNISHED HOME. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & EAT-IN AREA. THE COUNTER SPACE/WORK AREAS WILL MAKE YOUR ENTERTAINING ON POINT THIS SUMMER. ITS LARGE MASTER W/ HUGE HIS/HER CLOSET WILL CAPTIVATE YOUR INTEREST, NOT TO MENTION THE SEPARATE DINING ROOM/LIVING ROOM & EXQUISITE LOT/LANDSCAPING. SOME FURNITURE INCLUDED AND IS NEGOTIABLE. PETS UNDER 20 LBS WELCOME. SIGN LEASE LEASE BEFORE OR ON 5/7/20 AND GET $200 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT.