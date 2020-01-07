Amenities

764 Wexford Cove Way, Mableton, GA 30126

**NO CATS**



GET $500.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 12/15/19.



Dogs OK with appropriate non-refundable pet fee. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Lovely town home in gated community. Enter into home with foyer that leads to the main level which has a family room with fireplace, 1/2 bath with pedestal sink, kitchen with Granite counters, recessing lighting, stainless appliances (gas stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher), disposal, walk-in pantry, breakfast area with access to the rear deck. Upper level features two spare bedrooms with ceiling fans, full hall bath with dual vanities, tile floors, linen closet, and tub/shower combination. Enter through double doors into the Master Bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan. Master Bath has dual vanities, Granite counters, tile floors, soaking tub, separate shower with enclosure, linen closed and carpeted walk-in closet. The lower level has laundry room with washer & dryer included, full bath with single vanity, tile floors, and tub/shower combination. There is the fourth bedroom with carpet flooring, and access to the back patio. There is hall access to the 2-car front entry garage. Home has an alarm system that can be activated at tenant's expense. Community with two pools, six tennis courts, fitness center, nature trail, dog park & clubhouse. RENT INCLUDES TRASH, LANDSCAPING, AND USE OF THE AMENITIES.



Directions: I-285 West, take Exit 12 (Hollowell Pkwy) and turn outside Perimeter. Travel about 2.1 miles and Providence S/D is on the left. Gated Community.



Elementary: Harmony-Leland

Middle: Lindley

High: Pebblebrook



Built 2017 Approx. 2,243 s/f