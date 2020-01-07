All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 764 Wexford Cove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
764 Wexford Cove Way
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

764 Wexford Cove Way

764 Wexford Cove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

764 Wexford Cove Way, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
764 Wexford Cove Way, Mableton, GA 30126
**NO CATS**

GET $500.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 12/15/19.

Dogs OK with appropriate non-refundable pet fee. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Lovely town home in gated community. Enter into home with foyer that leads to the main level which has a family room with fireplace, 1/2 bath with pedestal sink, kitchen with Granite counters, recessing lighting, stainless appliances (gas stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher), disposal, walk-in pantry, breakfast area with access to the rear deck. Upper level features two spare bedrooms with ceiling fans, full hall bath with dual vanities, tile floors, linen closet, and tub/shower combination. Enter through double doors into the Master Bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan. Master Bath has dual vanities, Granite counters, tile floors, soaking tub, separate shower with enclosure, linen closed and carpeted walk-in closet. The lower level has laundry room with washer & dryer included, full bath with single vanity, tile floors, and tub/shower combination. There is the fourth bedroom with carpet flooring, and access to the back patio. There is hall access to the 2-car front entry garage. Home has an alarm system that can be activated at tenant's expense. Community with two pools, six tennis courts, fitness center, nature trail, dog park & clubhouse. RENT INCLUDES TRASH, LANDSCAPING, AND USE OF THE AMENITIES.

Directions: I-285 West, take Exit 12 (Hollowell Pkwy) and turn outside Perimeter. Travel about 2.1 miles and Providence S/D is on the left. Gated Community.

Elementary: Harmony-Leland
Middle: Lindley
High: Pebblebrook

Built 2017 Approx. 2,243 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Wexford Cove Way have any available units?
764 Wexford Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 764 Wexford Cove Way have?
Some of 764 Wexford Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Wexford Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
764 Wexford Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Wexford Cove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Wexford Cove Way is pet friendly.
Does 764 Wexford Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 764 Wexford Cove Way offers parking.
Does 764 Wexford Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Wexford Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Wexford Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 764 Wexford Cove Way has a pool.
Does 764 Wexford Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 764 Wexford Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Wexford Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Wexford Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Wexford Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 764 Wexford Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College