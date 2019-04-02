6379 Mountain Home Way SE

Amenities

NEW! NEW! NEW!!! Be the first to live in this beautiful, new, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two level townhome. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors on main level. Great location! Convenient to shopping, Airport, Braves Stadium, Buckhead, Vinings, Interstates. Property also offers unfinished, heat/air-conditioned basement. Private back deck for your enjoyment. Ready for move-in the beginning of April. PHOTOS ARE NOT OF ACTUAL HOME, BUT HOME HAS SAME FLOORPLAN AND FINISHES (photos are of model). GPS Address: 6251 Ivey Rd. SE, Mableton, GA 30126