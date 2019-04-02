All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6379 Mountain Home Way SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6379 Mountain Home Way SE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6379 Mountain Home Way SE

6379 Mountain Home Way SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6379 Mountain Home Way SE, Mableton, GA 30126
Grainger Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW! NEW! NEW!!! Be the first to live in this beautiful, new, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two level townhome. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors on main level. Great location! Convenient to shopping, Airport, Braves Stadium, Buckhead, Vinings, Interstates. Property also offers unfinished, heat/air-conditioned basement. Private back deck for your enjoyment. Ready for move-in the beginning of April. PHOTOS ARE NOT OF ACTUAL HOME, BUT HOME HAS SAME FLOORPLAN AND FINISHES (photos are of model). GPS Address: 6251 Ivey Rd. SE, Mableton, GA 30126

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE have any available units?
6379 Mountain Home Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE have?
Some of 6379 Mountain Home Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 Mountain Home Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
6379 Mountain Home Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 Mountain Home Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 6379 Mountain Home Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 6379 Mountain Home Way SE offers parking.
Does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6379 Mountain Home Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE have a pool?
No, 6379 Mountain Home Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE have accessible units?
No, 6379 Mountain Home Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6379 Mountain Home Way SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6379 Mountain Home Way SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6379 Mountain Home Way SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College