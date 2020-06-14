All apartments in Mableton
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook

Location

6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared.

This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community. This property's subdivision allows access to pool, tennis courts, and more. Located only minutes away from 285, get to anywhere in Atlanta quickly. This availability places you only 15 minutes from The Battery of Atlanta including Truist Park and only 20 minutes from the Midtown/ Buckhead area. This house is in a great location for dining, shopping, family activities and so much more. Enjoy a day on the Atlanta Beltline only 15 minutes away. Please reach out with interest ASAP as this bedroom will be rented out very soon!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6014-vintage-pointe-overlook-mableton-ga-30126-usa/638c2529-1244-4cb9-9842-27b21eef0057

(RLNE5842799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook have any available units?
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook have?
Some of 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook does offer parking.
Does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook have a pool?
Yes, 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook has a pool.
Does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook have accessible units?
No, 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook has units with air conditioning.
