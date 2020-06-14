Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool tennis court

Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared.



This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community. This property's subdivision allows access to pool, tennis courts, and more. Located only minutes away from 285, get to anywhere in Atlanta quickly. This availability places you only 15 minutes from The Battery of Atlanta including Truist Park and only 20 minutes from the Midtown/ Buckhead area. This house is in a great location for dining, shopping, family activities and so much more. Enjoy a day on the Atlanta Beltline only 15 minutes away. Please reach out with interest ASAP as this bedroom will be rented out very soon!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6014-vintage-pointe-overlook-mableton-ga-30126-usa/638c2529-1244-4cb9-9842-27b21eef0057



(RLNE5842799)