All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5619 Vinings Retreat Pass
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

5619 Vinings Retreat Pass

5619 Vining Retreat Pass Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5619 Vining Retreat Pass Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great home in a cul-de-sac in the back of the neighborhood. Spacious Open Floor plan w/ fireside living area, large dining room, & private outdoor patio for great entertaining. Master on Main & 3 additional well-sized bedrooms upstairs. Master bath has 2 sinks, Jacuzzi tub, stall shower & 2 nice-sized closets. Tenants have access to Swim/Tennis Community facilities: playground, walking trails, pool & tennis courts. Great location w/ easy access to 285, Suntrust Park & Airport. Partially furnished but could be rented unfurnished. NOTE: Dining Table & Hutch do not remain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass have any available units?
5619 Vinings Retreat Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass have?
Some of 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Vinings Retreat Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass offers parking.
Does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass have a pool?
Yes, 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass has a pool.
Does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass have accessible units?
No, 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Vinings Retreat Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College