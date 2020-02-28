5619 Vinings Retreat Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great home in a cul-de-sac in the back of the neighborhood. Spacious Open Floor plan w/ fireside living area, large dining room, & private outdoor patio for great entertaining. Master on Main & 3 additional well-sized bedrooms upstairs. Master bath has 2 sinks, Jacuzzi tub, stall shower & 2 nice-sized closets. Tenants have access to Swim/Tennis Community facilities: playground, walking trails, pool & tennis courts. Great location w/ easy access to 285, Suntrust Park & Airport. Partially furnished but could be rented unfurnished. NOTE: Dining Table & Hutch do not remain.