Not your typical rental property. This home is a private retreat. Spacious open living area and kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Screened in porch just off kitchen with open deck overlooking stunning backyard oasis, complete with fire-pit and creek with waterfall. Fresh paint throughout home. 3 large bedrooms with large master suite and lavish master bath. Well maintained home in sought after swim/tennis neighborhood. Available for showings after 5/15/2020.