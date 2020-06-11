All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:46 PM

5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest

5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast · (678) 273-3659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication.

Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Home Located in sought after Retreat at Old Vinings Lake. Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Open view from kitchen to family room with gas fireplace. Large dining room and formal living room. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Huge Master Bedrooms with private balcony off room with very large spa like bathroom. Washer Dryer Connections in large laundry room on main level. This two story home has a lot of storage space in addition to a 2 car garage with extra storage. Huge Screened in Porch with large table and chairs being left for tenants use. Neighborhood Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, lake and walking trails. Close to I-285, Airport, Downtown Atlanta, etc.

Schools: Harmony Leland Elem, Lindley Middle, Pebblebrook High

Pets allowed under 25 lbs for a non refundable pet fee of $350

For showing information please use the following link... or if link it not available please visit our direct website www.vineyardatlanta.com (available rentals). Applications should be submitted through our website as well.

Section 8 and HUD will not be accepted. Applicants must have excellent credit with no housing debt collections, evictions, etc. Employment history a must with proof of a minimum 3-times rent amount in monthly Income. Minimum 2 Years rental/mortgage history. All occupants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application, qualify and appear on the lease agreement.
$150 Move In Fee- Due prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest have any available units?
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest have?
Some of 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest does offer parking.
Does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest has a pool.
Does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
