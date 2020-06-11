5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Home Located in sought after Retreat at Old Vinings Lake. Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Open view from kitchen to family room with gas fireplace. Large dining room and formal living room. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Huge Master Bedrooms with private balcony off room with very large spa like bathroom. Washer Dryer Connections in large laundry room on main level. This two story home has a lot of storage space in addition to a 2 car garage with extra storage. Huge Screened in Porch with large table and chairs being left for tenants use. Neighborhood Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, lake and walking trails. Close to I-285, Airport, Downtown Atlanta, etc.



Schools: Harmony Leland Elem, Lindley Middle, Pebblebrook High



Pets allowed under 25 lbs for a non refundable pet fee of $350



Section 8 and HUD will not be accepted. Applicants must have excellent credit with no housing debt collections, evictions, etc. Employment history a must with proof of a minimum 3-times rent amount in monthly Income. Minimum 2 Years rental/mortgage history. All occupants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application, qualify and appear on the lease agreement.

$150 Move In Fee- Due prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

