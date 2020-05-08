498 Ridge Avenue SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Wonderful Ranch home with huge yard,3 BR/2 BA,updated Kitchen with white cabinets,stainless steel oven,electric cooktop and dishwasher,large Living Room,office/Bonus Room off of the Living Room,updated hall bath with lots of storage, hardwood flooring, carpet in Master bedroom, tile in baths, landscaping upkeep included in the rent, plenty of parking, basketball goal with area to play. Large unfinished basement has washer/dryer hook ups and perfect for storage. Garage to the left of the house IS NOT INCLUDED in the rent and will not be available to be used by a tenant.