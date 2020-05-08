All apartments in Mableton
498 Ridge Avenue SW
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:07 AM

498 Ridge Avenue SW

498 Ridge Avenue · (404) 906-2266
Location

498 Ridge Avenue, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Wonderful Ranch home with huge yard,3 BR/2 BA,updated Kitchen with white cabinets,stainless steel oven,electric cooktop and dishwasher,large Living Room,office/Bonus Room off of the Living Room,updated hall bath with lots of storage, hardwood flooring, carpet in Master bedroom, tile in baths, landscaping upkeep included in the rent, plenty of parking, basketball goal with area to play. Large unfinished basement has washer/dryer hook ups and perfect for storage. Garage to the left of the house IS NOT INCLUDED in the rent and will not be available to be used by a tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 Ridge Avenue SW have any available units?
498 Ridge Avenue SW has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 498 Ridge Avenue SW have?
Some of 498 Ridge Avenue SW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 Ridge Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
498 Ridge Avenue SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Ridge Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 498 Ridge Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 498 Ridge Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 498 Ridge Avenue SW does offer parking.
Does 498 Ridge Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 Ridge Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Ridge Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 498 Ridge Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 498 Ridge Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 498 Ridge Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Ridge Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Ridge Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Ridge Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 Ridge Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
