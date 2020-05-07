4726 Legacy Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Elegant 4BR/3.5BA townhouse near EW Conn makes commuting easy. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, open to dining and LR with fireplace and hardwoods, wall of windows looking to large private deck. High ceilings throughout. Huge master suite with walk in closet, hidden wall safe and vaulted ceiling. 4th bedroom has separate entrance and its own full bath. Attached garage. All this in intimate John Wieland gated community with only 35 units. Tons of amenities- 2 pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, fitness center, and 2 clubhouses.