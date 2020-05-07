All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 4726 Legacy Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
4726 Legacy Cove Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

4726 Legacy Cove Lane

4726 Legacy Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4726 Legacy Cove Ln, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Elegant 4BR/3.5BA townhouse near EW Conn makes commuting easy. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, open to dining and LR with fireplace and hardwoods, wall of windows looking to large private deck. High ceilings throughout. Huge master suite with walk in closet, hidden wall safe and vaulted ceiling. 4th bedroom has separate entrance and its own full bath. Attached garage. All this in intimate John Wieland gated community with only 35 units. Tons of amenities- 2 pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, fitness center, and 2 clubhouses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane have any available units?
4726 Legacy Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane have?
Some of 4726 Legacy Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Legacy Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Legacy Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Legacy Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4726 Legacy Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Legacy Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Legacy Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4726 Legacy Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 4726 Legacy Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 Legacy Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 Legacy Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 Legacy Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College