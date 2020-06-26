All apartments in Lithonia
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St

6766 Tribble Street · No Longer Available
Location

6766 Tribble Street, Lithonia, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes. Our new management staff invite you to come check out Lithonias best kept secret and see why there is no need to look any further, Make Chelsea Place your new home!

Apartment Features
Fully equipped kitchens with stove and refrigerator
Gas appliances
Ample cabinets and storage
Spacious utility closets
Picnic area
Private balconies
Washer and dryer connections in all apartments
Individually controlled air conditioning
Cable ready
Separate utilities
Walk in closets
Ceiling fans
Google Fiber available

Application Fee $50

Additional Information:

Your application will not be accepted unless the following are met:

Minimum credit score 575
Do not apply if you have landlord debt or an eviction
No felonies
Must have income 3.5 x monthly rent

(RLNE4695635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St have any available units?
Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithonia, GA.
What amenities does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St have?
Some of Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St offers parking.
Does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St have a pool?
No, Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St does not have a pool.
Does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St have accessible units?
No, Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St does not have accessible units.
Does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St have units with dishwashers?
No, Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St has units with air conditioning.
