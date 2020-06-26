Chelsea Place 6766 Tribble St

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony dogs allowed parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking google fiber

Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes. Our new management staff invite you to come check out Lithonias best kept secret and see why there is no need to look any further, Make Chelsea Place your new home!



Apartment Features

Fully equipped kitchens with stove and refrigerator

Gas appliances

Ample cabinets and storage

Spacious utility closets

Picnic area

Private balconies

Washer and dryer connections in all apartments

Individually controlled air conditioning

Cable ready

Separate utilities

Walk in closets

Ceiling fans

Google Fiber available



Application Fee $50



Additional Information:



Your application will not be accepted unless the following are met:



Minimum credit score 575

Do not apply if you have landlord debt or an eviction

No felonies

Must have income 3.5 x monthly rent



(RLNE4695635)