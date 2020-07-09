624 Heather Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Gorgeous Top Half of Duplex for Lease! A grand Two-Story Foyer welcomes you into bright, airy interiors. Hardwood Floors lead into a Formal Dining Room with Judge's Paneling. Towering Ceilings continue in the Fireside Family Room open to a spacious Chef's Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, and Breakfast Room. Unwind in the Main-Level Master Suite with Tray Ceiling, Sitting/Office Nook and Spa-Style Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Entertain with ease in the Flex Bonus Room with Full Bar and Half Bathroom. Step outside and onto the Large Rear Deck with beautiful backyard views. A Two-Car Garage seals this stunning home. Main Level for Lease Only. Lower level is a separate unit, occupied by property manager. Flat Rate of $245/mo. includes Electric, Gas, Water, Internet, and Lawn Maintenance. Minutes from Woodrow Wilson Park, Sweetwater Creek Park, and dozens of Shops and Restaurants along Thorton Rd. Easy 1-20 Access to all of Intown Atlanta.