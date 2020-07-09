All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated May 13 2020

624 Heather Dr

624 Heather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 Heather Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Gorgeous Top Half of Duplex for Lease! A grand Two-Story Foyer welcomes you into bright, airy interiors. Hardwood Floors lead into a Formal Dining Room with Judge's Paneling. Towering Ceilings continue in the Fireside Family Room open to a spacious Chef's Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, and Breakfast Room. Unwind in the Main-Level Master Suite with Tray Ceiling, Sitting/Office Nook and Spa-Style Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Entertain with ease in the Flex Bonus Room with Full Bar and Half Bathroom. Step outside and onto the Large Rear Deck with beautiful backyard views. A Two-Car Garage seals this stunning home. Main Level for Lease Only. Lower level is a separate unit, occupied by property manager. Flat Rate of $245/mo. includes Electric, Gas, Water, Internet, and Lawn Maintenance. Minutes from Woodrow Wilson Park, Sweetwater Creek Park, and dozens of Shops and Restaurants along Thorton Rd. Easy 1-20 Access to all of Intown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Heather Dr have any available units?
624 Heather Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 624 Heather Dr have?
Some of 624 Heather Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Heather Dr currently offering any rent specials?
624 Heather Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Heather Dr pet-friendly?
No, 624 Heather Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 624 Heather Dr offer parking?
Yes, 624 Heather Dr offers parking.
Does 624 Heather Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Heather Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Heather Dr have a pool?
No, 624 Heather Dr does not have a pool.
Does 624 Heather Dr have accessible units?
No, 624 Heather Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Heather Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Heather Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Heather Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Heather Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

