Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3697 Lithia Way

3697 Lithia Way · (877) 462-9110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3697 Lithia Way, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3697 Lithia Way · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HONEY STOP THE CAR! MUST STOP! Rancher with a basement/workshop!! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice)
Thursday, June 18, 2020 @ 7:15 - 8:00 pm
Saturday, June 20 ,2020 @ 10:15 - 11:00 am
Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 10:15 - 11:00 am

MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom spacious rancher with a basement/workshop with plenty of storage space. Beautiful natural hardwood throughout, spacious front and backyards. Two bedrooms open to large second floor deck overlooking outdoor space. Conveniently located close to local businesses, schools and churches and close to County Line Rd and US-78. So don't delay! Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.

(RLNE4011496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 Lithia Way have any available units?
3697 Lithia Way has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3697 Lithia Way currently offering any rent specials?
3697 Lithia Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 Lithia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3697 Lithia Way is pet friendly.
Does 3697 Lithia Way offer parking?
No, 3697 Lithia Way does not offer parking.
Does 3697 Lithia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3697 Lithia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 Lithia Way have a pool?
No, 3697 Lithia Way does not have a pool.
Does 3697 Lithia Way have accessible units?
No, 3697 Lithia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 Lithia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3697 Lithia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3697 Lithia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3697 Lithia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
