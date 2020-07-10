1820 Bailey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cc09bc08e ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features kitchen w/breakfast bar open to family room, separate dining room, laundry room and master on main with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, 2 car garage and patio. new carpet, fresh paint interior and exterior and much more. Must see! This won\'t last! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.