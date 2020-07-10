All apartments in Lithia Springs
Lithia Springs, GA
1820 Bailey Lane
1820 Bailey Lane

1820 Bailey Lane · No Longer Available
Lithia Springs
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

1820 Bailey Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cc09bc08e ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features kitchen w/breakfast bar open to family room, separate dining room, laundry room and master on main with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, 2 car garage and patio. new carpet, fresh paint interior and exterior and much more. Must see! This won\'t last! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Bailey Lane have any available units?
1820 Bailey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1820 Bailey Lane have?
Some of 1820 Bailey Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Bailey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Bailey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Bailey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Bailey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 1820 Bailey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Bailey Lane offers parking.
Does 1820 Bailey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Bailey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Bailey Lane have a pool?
No, 1820 Bailey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Bailey Lane have accessible units?
No, 1820 Bailey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Bailey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Bailey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Bailey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Bailey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

