1515 Westfork Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 4:43 AM

1515 Westfork Drive

1515 Westfork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Westfork Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Westfork Business Park

Amenities

parking
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Commercial Office Space for Rent in a street level unit. The space includes-Lobby/reception area, office rooms, break-room and supply room and a large bathroom. Suitable for any business needs: Health care, Law, Insurance, Staffing and any consultation and services professional. NO CAM. Tenant pays utility. This is the best deal available in the growing and desirable professional district off Thornton Rd. Plenty of parking in the front. Close to many businesses and shopping. Less than 5 mins drive to I-20. Short travel to the international and domestic Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Westfork Drive have any available units?
1515 Westfork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 1515 Westfork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Westfork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Westfork Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Westfork Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 1515 Westfork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Westfork Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 Westfork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Westfork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Westfork Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Westfork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Westfork Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Westfork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Westfork Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Westfork Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Westfork Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Westfork Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

