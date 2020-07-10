1515 Westfork Drive

Amenities

parking lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking lobby

Commercial Office Space for Rent in a street level unit. The space includes-Lobby/reception area, office rooms, break-room and supply room and a large bathroom. Suitable for any business needs: Health care, Law, Insurance, Staffing and any consultation and services professional. NO CAM. Tenant pays utility. This is the best deal available in the growing and desirable professional district off Thornton Rd. Plenty of parking in the front. Close to many businesses and shopping. Less than 5 mins drive to I-20. Short travel to the international and domestic Airports.