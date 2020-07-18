337 Cashes Court

Amenities

Brand new luxury townhouse in Camp Creek ELEM/Parkview HS district. Great open floor plan featuring beautiful kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, sink, electric range and microwave, 42" soft close cabinet and granite counter tops, Downstairs is all laminate flooring, rear stairs , covered entry and foyer design. Owner and Hall bath have tile floors and granite counter tops. Recessed lighting and custom lighting. Only minutes away from Downtown Lilburn City Park, Greenway Trails, new Lilburn Library and City Office building and shopping. Close access to IH 85. Available late July or early August, 2020