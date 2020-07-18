All apartments in Lilburn
337 Cashes Court

337 Cashes Ct · (678) 862-4180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

337 Cashes Ct, Lilburn, GA 30047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,890

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new luxury townhouse in Camp Creek ELEM/Parkview HS district. Great open floor plan featuring beautiful kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, sink, electric range and microwave, 42" soft close cabinet and granite counter tops, Downstairs is all laminate flooring, rear stairs , covered entry and foyer design. Owner and Hall bath have tile floors and granite counter tops. Recessed lighting and custom lighting. Only minutes away from Downtown Lilburn City Park, Greenway Trails, new Lilburn Library and City Office building and shopping. Close access to IH 85. Available late July or early August, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Cashes Court have any available units?
337 Cashes Court has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 Cashes Court have?
Some of 337 Cashes Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Cashes Court currently offering any rent specials?
337 Cashes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Cashes Court pet-friendly?
No, 337 Cashes Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lilburn.
Does 337 Cashes Court offer parking?
Yes, 337 Cashes Court offers parking.
Does 337 Cashes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Cashes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Cashes Court have a pool?
No, 337 Cashes Court does not have a pool.
Does 337 Cashes Court have accessible units?
No, 337 Cashes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Cashes Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Cashes Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Cashes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Cashes Court does not have units with air conditioning.
