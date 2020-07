Parc at 980

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal tennis court cats allowed cc payments e-payments package receiving

Luxury residential living takes on a whole new meaning at Parc @ 980 Apartment Homes; a resort-style community located right on Walther Blvd., just off University Pkwy. Step into stunning apartment homes with one, two, or three bedrooms filled with high-end materials and finishes, premium features, and the luxury amenities you'd expect from a premier residential address in Lawrenceville. Luxurious Amenities and Premier Features Nestled amongst lush landscaping in a quiet neighborhood, Parc @ 980 offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. If you're searching for an apartment in Lawrenceville, GA that caters to your lifestyle, we're sure to have a great one for you. Inside, you'll find amenities like sunrooms, attached garages, double vanity sinks, arched doorways, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and garden tubs. You'll have full access to the business center with internet access, two swimming pools, fitness center, covered car care centers, and much ...