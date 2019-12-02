442 Bedford Bay Ln

Amenities

442 Bedford Bay Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 **NO PETS**



**HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**



Availability: Ready Now!!



Cozy ranch duplex. Enter into a living room/dining room combination with access to the back patio. Kitchen has white appliances (side by side refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, range hood). There is a full hall bath with tub/shower combination, spare bedroom, master bedroom, and master bath with dual vanities and tub/shower combination. Great roommate plan. Unit comes with a storage room in the rear. Rental rate includes lawn maintenance.



Directions: I-85N to Exit 106/GA-316E toward Lawrenceville/Athens, take Sugarloaf Parkway exit and keep right to take ramp toward Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and merge onto Sugarloaf Parkway, then left on Five Forks Road which becomes Five Forks Trickum Road, then left on Charter Court, then 1st right on Bedford Bay Lane. Home is on the left.



Elementary: Lawrenceville

Middle: J.E. Reynolds

High: Central Gwinnett



Built 1986 Approx. 1,216 s/f