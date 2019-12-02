All apartments in Lawrenceville
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
442 Bedford Bay Ln
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

442 Bedford Bay Ln

442 Bedford Bay Ln · No Longer Available
Location

442 Bedford Bay Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
442 Bedford Bay Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 **NO PETS**

**HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**

Availability: Ready Now!!

Cozy ranch duplex. Enter into a living room/dining room combination with access to the back patio. Kitchen has white appliances (side by side refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, range hood). There is a full hall bath with tub/shower combination, spare bedroom, master bedroom, and master bath with dual vanities and tub/shower combination. Great roommate plan. Unit comes with a storage room in the rear. Rental rate includes lawn maintenance.

Directions: I-85N to Exit 106/GA-316E toward Lawrenceville/Athens, take Sugarloaf Parkway exit and keep right to take ramp toward Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and merge onto Sugarloaf Parkway, then left on Five Forks Road which becomes Five Forks Trickum Road, then left on Charter Court, then 1st right on Bedford Bay Lane. Home is on the left.

Elementary: Lawrenceville
Middle: J.E. Reynolds
High: Central Gwinnett

Built 1986 Approx. 1,216 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Bedford Bay Ln have any available units?
442 Bedford Bay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Bedford Bay Ln have?
Some of 442 Bedford Bay Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Bedford Bay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
442 Bedford Bay Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Bedford Bay Ln pet-friendly?
No, 442 Bedford Bay Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 442 Bedford Bay Ln offer parking?
No, 442 Bedford Bay Ln does not offer parking.
Does 442 Bedford Bay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Bedford Bay Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Bedford Bay Ln have a pool?
No, 442 Bedford Bay Ln does not have a pool.
Does 442 Bedford Bay Ln have accessible units?
No, 442 Bedford Bay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Bedford Bay Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Bedford Bay Ln has units with dishwashers.
