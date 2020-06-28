All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 AM

1135 Briarwood Cv

1135 Briarwood Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Briarwood Cove, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintain 3 / 2.5 Bath Split level on a Huge Private Lot. This home was recently renovated. Feshly painted, new floors, lighting fixtures, carpet, Anderson windows and deck. Newer HVAC system. Large family room with easy access to living room and outdoors. Oversize deck with beautiful views. Bonus/Family room in lower floor with half bathroom ideal for family gatherings with access to backyard. Convenient location to nearby shopping, restaurants, park, etc. This property won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Briarwood Cv have any available units?
1135 Briarwood Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Briarwood Cv have?
Some of 1135 Briarwood Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Briarwood Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Briarwood Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Briarwood Cv pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Briarwood Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 1135 Briarwood Cv offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Briarwood Cv offers parking.
Does 1135 Briarwood Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Briarwood Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Briarwood Cv have a pool?
No, 1135 Briarwood Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Briarwood Cv have accessible units?
No, 1135 Briarwood Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Briarwood Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Briarwood Cv has units with dishwashers.
