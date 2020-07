Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online Amazing updated home featuring large vaulted fireside great room, formal dining, and renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless appliances. Spacious master retreat with spa inspired bath. Nice sized guest rooms with shared bath. Gorgeous private wooded home-site. . Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet. See Agent For Details