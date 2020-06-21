4296 Brighton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Legacy Park. , vaulted Living Rm, arched entry to Kitchen & backyard/Patio access, 2-story Great Rm w/gas fireplace framed by floor to ceiling molding, and Laundry Rm. 2nd Level:Spacious vaulted Master Ste w/Sitting Area and luxurious Bath w/display shelves & garden tub, 2 add'l BRs have priv access to full Bath Amenity rich w/Pools, 11 Courts , Amphitheater, Soccer Fields, Walking Trails, active HOA & more! Upgraded lighting. Main Level features:2-story Foyer with hardwoods 2 year lease