Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW

4090 Sand Wedge Cir NW · No Longer Available
Location

4090 Sand Wedge Cir NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous updated end unit town house w 3 beds , 2 baths and one car garage! Open floor plan. new laminate hardwood floor on main level. Tile in all bathrooms. Upper level has a large Master bedroom with four closets also another nice guest bedroom. Vaulted ceiling in the great room with fireplace. . Another Bedroom and full bath on the main level. Kitchen with black appliances overlook the Great room. Basement has a one car garage and unfinished partial basement for storage . Large deck w fenced back yard ready for entertainment. Min to KSU, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW have any available units?
4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW have?
Some of 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW offers parking.
Does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW have a pool?
No, 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.
