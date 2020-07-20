4090 Sand Wedge Circle NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous updated end unit town house w 3 beds , 2 baths and one car garage! Open floor plan. new laminate hardwood floor on main level. Tile in all bathrooms. Upper level has a large Master bedroom with four closets also another nice guest bedroom. Vaulted ceiling in the great room with fireplace. . Another Bedroom and full bath on the main level. Kitchen with black appliances overlook the Great room. Basement has a one car garage and unfinished partial basement for storage . Large deck w fenced back yard ready for entertainment. Min to KSU, shopping, and restaurants.