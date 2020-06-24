All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 4011 Paloverde Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
4011 Paloverde Dr
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

4011 Paloverde Dr

4011 Paloverde Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4011 Paloverde Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible rental opportunity for this charming stepless ranch home just minutes from I-75, Kennesaw State and Barrett Parkway. Home has high vaulted ceilings in the living room with fireplace, separate dining room, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Hardwoods in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The master has vanity & walk-in closet. Property is equipped with a Ring Doorbell and Ring Motion/Floodlight in back for Tenant use. Landlord covers landscaping and trash. Smoking is not allowed, small pets are negotiable for an additional fee. App fee is $50 per each applicant over 18 and can be completed at abovequo.tenantcloud.com. Household income of 3X monthly rent, 600 minimum credit score. Background and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Paloverde Dr have any available units?
4011 Paloverde Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 4011 Paloverde Dr have?
Some of 4011 Paloverde Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Paloverde Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Paloverde Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Paloverde Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Paloverde Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Paloverde Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Paloverde Dr offers parking.
Does 4011 Paloverde Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Paloverde Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Paloverde Dr have a pool?
No, 4011 Paloverde Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Paloverde Dr have accessible units?
No, 4011 Paloverde Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Paloverde Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Paloverde Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 Paloverde Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 Paloverde Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College