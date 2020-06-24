4011 Paloverde Dr

Amenities
Incredible rental opportunity for this charming stepless ranch home just minutes from I-75, Kennesaw State and Barrett Parkway. Home has high vaulted ceilings in the living room with fireplace, separate dining room, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Hardwoods in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The master has vanity & walk-in closet. Property is equipped with a Ring Doorbell and Ring Motion/Floodlight in back for Tenant use. Landlord covers landscaping and trash. Smoking is not allowed, small pets are negotiable for an additional fee. App fee is $50 per each applicant over 18 and can be completed at abovequo.tenantcloud.com. Household income of 3X monthly rent, 600 minimum credit score. Background and credit check required.