3288 Douglas Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

3288 Douglas Lane

3288 Douglas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3288 Douglas Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property is currently vacant and is ready for move in.

GREAT KENNESAW LOCATION! WON'T LAST LONG!

3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Partial finished basement with garage. Large fenced in yard on corner lot. Close to Downtown Kennesaw. Utilities: water, electric and gas.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Douglas Lane have any available units?
3288 Douglas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 3288 Douglas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Douglas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Douglas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3288 Douglas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3288 Douglas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3288 Douglas Lane offers parking.
Does 3288 Douglas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3288 Douglas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Douglas Lane have a pool?
No, 3288 Douglas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3288 Douglas Lane have accessible units?
No, 3288 Douglas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Douglas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3288 Douglas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3288 Douglas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3288 Douglas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

