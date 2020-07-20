2727 Northgate Way NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Light Filled 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home in Legacy Park. This brick front home features hard wood floors on stairs, main and upper level.



Open kitchen concept has high quality custom granite on counter tops and breakfast bar. Enjoy the privately fenced outdoors on the generous bi-level deck overlooking low maintenance & wooded area.



Get cozy in the living room which centers around a warm & inviting fireplace. Spacious master and secondary bedrooms, each bathroom also has high quality custom granite vanity tops.



$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee



Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia

If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070

Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia

260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303