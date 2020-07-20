All apartments in Kennesaw
2727 Northgate Way NW
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

2727 Northgate Way NW

2727 Northgate Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Northgate Way Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Light Filled 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home in Legacy Park. This brick front home features hard wood floors on stairs, main and upper level.

Open kitchen concept has high quality custom granite on counter tops and breakfast bar. Enjoy the privately fenced outdoors on the generous bi-level deck overlooking low maintenance & wooded area.

Get cozy in the living room which centers around a warm & inviting fireplace. Spacious master and secondary bedrooms, each bathroom also has high quality custom granite vanity tops.

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Northgate Way NW have any available units?
2727 Northgate Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2727 Northgate Way NW have?
Some of 2727 Northgate Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Northgate Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Northgate Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Northgate Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Northgate Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2727 Northgate Way NW offer parking?
No, 2727 Northgate Way NW does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Northgate Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Northgate Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Northgate Way NW have a pool?
No, 2727 Northgate Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Northgate Way NW have accessible units?
No, 2727 Northgate Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Northgate Way NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Northgate Way NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Northgate Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Northgate Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
