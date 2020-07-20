2727 Northgate Way NW

Amenities
Light Filled 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home in Legacy Park. This brick front home features hard wood floors on stairs, main and upper level.
Open kitchen concept has high quality custom granite on counter tops and breakfast bar. Enjoy the privately fenced outdoors on the generous bi-level deck overlooking low maintenance & wooded area.
Get cozy in the living room which centers around a warm & inviting fireplace. Spacious master and secondary bedrooms, each bathroom also has high quality custom granite vanity tops.
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee
Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one
Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303