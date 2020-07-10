All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2639 Laurel Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2639 Laurel Ln
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:39 PM

2639 Laurel Ln

2639 Laurel Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2639 Laurel Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
MUST CALL AGENT FOR INFO AND TO SET AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE Sought after, well maintained cluster home community. Convenient location to shopping and interstates. Open floor plan - vaulted great room with fireplace and built in book case open to kitchen. Hardwood type flooring through out. Sunny vaulted kitchen with new 36 white cabinets, newer counter tops and sink with tile floor. Master with private bath. Two additional bedrooms with second hall bath. Fenced backyard. Small dogs only ( 15 lbs or less ) with good credit. , no cats , no medium or large dogs Minimum income 3x rent and minimum credit requirements (630+ with no late payments or collections within past 3 years) apply. MUST CALL AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Laurel Ln have any available units?
2639 Laurel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2639 Laurel Ln have?
Some of 2639 Laurel Ln's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Laurel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Laurel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Laurel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Laurel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Laurel Ln offer parking?
No, 2639 Laurel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2639 Laurel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Laurel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Laurel Ln have a pool?
No, 2639 Laurel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Laurel Ln have accessible units?
No, 2639 Laurel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Laurel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Laurel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 Laurel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2639 Laurel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College