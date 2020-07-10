2639 Laurel Ln

Amenities

MUST CALL AGENT FOR INFO AND TO SET AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE Sought after, well maintained cluster home community. Convenient location to shopping and interstates. Open floor plan - vaulted great room with fireplace and built in book case open to kitchen. Hardwood type flooring through out. Sunny vaulted kitchen with new 36 white cabinets, newer counter tops and sink with tile floor. Master with private bath. Two additional bedrooms with second hall bath. Fenced backyard. Small dogs only ( 15 lbs or less ) with good credit. , no cats , no medium or large dogs Minimum income 3x rent and minimum credit requirements (630+ with no late payments or collections within past 3 years) apply. MUST CALL AGENT