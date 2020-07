Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated cluster home in city of Kennesaw on one of the largest lots in development. Walk to shopping, park, & school. Very convenient to everything. Ideal for retirees, young families, & professionals. Loft area makes a great play area or in-home office. Highly sought-after area. This one will not last. It's like living in a new home. No smokers & no pets allowed.