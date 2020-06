Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes to Kennesaw State University. Features 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms on a large fenced in lot. The home is currently in final renovation stages and will be ready for occupancy on or about July 19, 2019. Home has been freshly renovated. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. SUBMIT APPLICATION TO HTTPS://BUCKHEADBROKERS.MANAGEBUILDING.COM.