All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle

2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest · (678) 793-3948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Home sweet home! Charming turnkey in sought after Ellison Lakes. END UNIT! Perfect location- 10 min drive to KSU, Town Center Mall, Downtown Kennesaw, Downtown Marietta, I-75 and I-575. Real hardwood floors, open concept, one car garage. Spacious bedrooms and closets, laundry upstairs. Back patio escapes to fantastic common area greenspace. Owner Pays monthly HOA fee covers: water, sanitation/trash/recycling, pool (comes w/ a mushroom waterfall!), clubhouse, and ALL landscaping. Enjoy all the perks of having a yard & never have to mow your lawn again! This one is a must see!

1600 is the discounted rent from 1650 if paid online by 5 pm on the 1st of each month. 45 app fee per adult at northpointam.com. NO PETS over 10lbs considered. Minimum 630 credit required. Must earn 3 times the rent in established seasoned income (9 months). Must not violate Cobb County housing law prohibiting more than 2 unrelated persons in the same home. $29 per month lease admin fee. $399 doc prep and account set up fee due at signing. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have any available units?
2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have?
Some of 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle offers parking.
Does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle has a pool.
Does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have accessible units?
No, 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity