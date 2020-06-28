2009 Lakeshore Overlook Circle

Amenities

Home sweet home! Charming turnkey in sought after Ellison Lakes. END UNIT! Perfect location- 10 min drive to KSU, Town Center Mall, Downtown Kennesaw, Downtown Marietta, I-75 and I-575. Real hardwood floors, open concept, one car garage. Spacious bedrooms and closets, laundry upstairs. Back patio escapes to fantastic common area greenspace. Owner Pays monthly HOA fee covers: water, sanitation/trash/recycling, pool (comes w/ a mushroom waterfall!), clubhouse, and ALL landscaping. Enjoy all the perks of having a yard & never have to mow your lawn again! This one is a must see!



1600 is the discounted rent from 1650 if paid online by 5 pm on the 1st of each month. 45 app fee per adult at northpointam.com. NO PETS over 10lbs considered. Minimum 630 credit required. Must earn 3 times the rent in established seasoned income (9 months). Must not violate Cobb County housing law prohibiting more than 2 unrelated persons in the same home. $29 per month lease admin fee. $399 doc prep and account set up fee due at signing. Renters insurance required.