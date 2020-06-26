All apartments in Kennesaw
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle

2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Overlook at Ellison Lakes Kennesaw GA 30152 - Property Id: 9169

The Overlook at Ellison Lakes Kennesaw Georgia 30152

This is a beautiful townhome in immaculate condition with new hardwood flooring in the foyer. Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light. Foyer leads to the dining area open to the kitchen with appliances, maple cabinets and convenient layout for cooking with friends. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. The home offers a level front and backyard for privacy. Community features a pool, club house, gym, walking trails and lake. Convenient to I 75, dining in the best restaurants, shopping and nearby Kennesaw University.
Kitchen
Dishwasher; Breakfast Bar; Microwave; Refrigerator

Interior Features
9 foot ceilings; carpeting; hardwood flooring; walk in closet; foyer entrance; garden tub; separate shower; underground cable

Exterior Features
Deck/patio; secure garage

Schools
Hayes Elementary
Pine Mountain Middle
Kennesaw Mountain High School
All in Cobb County, GA

Property Info:
City: Kennesaw

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9169
Property Id 9169

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5379275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have any available units?
2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have?
Some of 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle offers parking.
Does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle has a pool.
Does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have accessible units?
No, 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
