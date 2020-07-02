2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

The Overlook at Ellison Lakes Kennesaw GA 30152 - Property Id: 9169

Available 09/01/19



The Overlook at Ellison Lakes Kennesaw Georgia 30152



This is a beautiful townhome in immaculate condition with new hardwood flooring in the foyer. Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light. Foyer leads to the dining area open to the kitchen with appliances, maple cabinets and convenient layout for cooking with friends. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. The home offers a level front and backyard for privacy. Community features a pool, club house, gym, walking trails and lake. Convenient to I 75, dining in the best restaurants, shopping and nearby Kennesaw University.

Kitchen

Dishwasher; Breakfast Bar; Microwave; Refrigerator



Interior Features

9 foot ceilings; carpeting; hardwood flooring; walk in closet; foyer entrance; garden tub; separate shower; underground cable



Exterior Features

Deck/patio; secure garage



Schools

Hayes Elementary

Pine Mountain Middle

Kennesaw Mountain High School

All in Cobb County, GA



Property Info:

City: Kennesaw



Property Id 9169



No Pets Allowed



