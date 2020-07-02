2004 Lakeshore Overlook Circle

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 The Overlook at Ellison Lakes Kennesaw GA 30152 - Property Id: 9169
The Overlook at Ellison Lakes Kennesaw Georgia 30152
This is a beautiful townhome in immaculate condition with new hardwood flooring in the foyer. Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light. Foyer leads to the dining area open to the kitchen with appliances, maple cabinets and convenient layout for cooking with friends. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. The home offers a level front and backyard for privacy. Community features a pool, club house, gym, walking trails and lake. Convenient to I 75, dining in the best restaurants, shopping and nearby Kennesaw University.
Kitchen
Dishwasher; Breakfast Bar; Microwave; Refrigerator
Interior Features
9 foot ceilings; carpeting; hardwood flooring; walk in closet; foyer entrance; garden tub; separate shower; underground cable
Exterior Features
Deck/patio; secure garage
Schools
Hayes Elementary
Pine Mountain Middle
Kennesaw Mountain High School
All in Cobb County, GA
Property Info:
City: Kennesaw
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9169
No Pets Allowed
