Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace extra storage

2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kennesaw! - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath single level unit in Kennesaw close to I -75. Great roommate floorplan with laminate flooring throughout main, vaulted ceiling in the living, stone fireplace, and washer/dryer included. Fenced in back yard with additional storage. Legal Rent of $1125 includes monthly administrative fee of $25.



Minimum Requirements to Lease;

- must earn no less than 3 times the monthly rent.

- must have a minimum 620 credit score or have a cosigner with 700+

- no evictions in the last 5 years

- no felony criminal history in the last 7 years

- no open bankruptcy's.



