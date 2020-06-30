1829 Willow Branch Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

First 2 months of rent are 50% off!! Beautifully appointed townhome located in popular Ridenour! This cozy rental home offers an inviting entryway, spacious living rm/dining rm combo, kitchen with granite countertops, stained cabinets, & a patio with deck. Freshly painted with new carpet. Upstairs features an office space, double master with separate tub & shower, vaulted ceilings, & huge walk-in closets. This home is conveniently located near Whole foods, Kennesaw Mountain, shops, gyms, dining & more. Schedule your viewing today before its gone!