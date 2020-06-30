All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

1829 Willow Branch Lane NW

1829 Willow Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
First 2 months of rent are 50% off!! Beautifully appointed townhome located in popular Ridenour! This cozy rental home offers an inviting entryway, spacious living rm/dining rm combo, kitchen with granite countertops, stained cabinets, & a patio with deck. Freshly painted with new carpet. Upstairs features an office space, double master with separate tub & shower, vaulted ceilings, & huge walk-in closets. This home is conveniently located near Whole foods, Kennesaw Mountain, shops, gyms, dining & more. Schedule your viewing today before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW have any available units?
1829 Willow Branch Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW have?
Some of 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Willow Branch Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW has a pool.
Does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Willow Branch Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.

