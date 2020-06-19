All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1809 Willow Branch Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1809 Willow Branch Ln
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:30 AM

1809 Willow Branch Ln

1809 Willow Branch Lane · (678) 439-7075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Ridenour
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1809 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxurious Townhouse available in the highly sought after Ridenour community. Concorde Row at Ridenour features upscale living plus tons of amenities, including swim, tennis, playground and more. Located across from the newly built Whole Foods Market at Barrett Pkwy and Cobb Pkwy (Hwy 41). Short commute to Kennesaw State University, Hospitals, Town Center Mall, Restaurants and Shops. Split bedroom floor plan features the master bedroom suite on the main level and 2 guest bedrooms upstairs. Private deck with Kennesaw Mountain views. Make this your new residence today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Willow Branch Ln have any available units?
1809 Willow Branch Ln has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1809 Willow Branch Ln have?
Some of 1809 Willow Branch Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Willow Branch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Willow Branch Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Willow Branch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Willow Branch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1809 Willow Branch Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Willow Branch Ln does offer parking.
Does 1809 Willow Branch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Willow Branch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Willow Branch Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Willow Branch Ln has a pool.
Does 1809 Willow Branch Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1809 Willow Branch Ln has accessible units.
Does 1809 Willow Branch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Willow Branch Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Willow Branch Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Willow Branch Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1809 Willow Branch Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity