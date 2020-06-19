1809 Willow Branch Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage tennis court

Luxurious Townhouse available in the highly sought after Ridenour community. Concorde Row at Ridenour features upscale living plus tons of amenities, including swim, tennis, playground and more. Located across from the newly built Whole Foods Market at Barrett Pkwy and Cobb Pkwy (Hwy 41). Short commute to Kennesaw State University, Hospitals, Town Center Mall, Restaurants and Shops. Split bedroom floor plan features the master bedroom suite on the main level and 2 guest bedrooms upstairs. Private deck with Kennesaw Mountain views. Make this your new residence today.