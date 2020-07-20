Rent Calculator
1709 English Ivey Lane NW
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM
1709 English Ivey Lane NW
1709 English Ivey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1709 English Ivey Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*COMING SOON 7/14/2019** GREAT 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH FULL BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH. EVEN HAS BONUS ROOM. Great location, in close proximity to Kennesaw State University.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW have any available units?
1709 English Ivey Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
What amenities does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW have?
Some of 1709 English Ivey Lane NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1709 English Ivey Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1709 English Ivey Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 English Ivey Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1709 English Ivey Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennesaw
.
Does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1709 English Ivey Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 English Ivey Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1709 English Ivey Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1709 English Ivey Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 English Ivey Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 English Ivey Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 English Ivey Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
