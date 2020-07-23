1622 Woodsford Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 Cedarcrest
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac lot with fenced in backyard in excellent location! Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large kitchen open to dining area and family room with fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1622 Woodsford Road NW have any available units?
1622 Woodsford Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1622 Woodsford Road NW have?
Some of 1622 Woodsford Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Woodsford Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Woodsford Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.