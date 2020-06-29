1410 Shiloh Way NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available January 31. Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath Townhome located minutes from I-75 and KSU. Home features a spacious living area with hardwoods. Master on the main level. Laundry hook-ups upstairs. Private deck with fenced in backyard. Pets are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet-2 max.

Lease term is 12 months. Tenant is responsible to pay a deposit of $1499, application fee, plus all utilities. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet (2 max).