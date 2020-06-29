All apartments in Kennesaw
Location

1410 Shiloh Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available January 31. Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath Townhome located minutes from I-75 and KSU. Home features a spacious living area with hardwoods. Master on the main level. Laundry hook-ups upstairs. Private deck with fenced in backyard. Pets are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet-2 max.
Lease term is 12 months. Tenant is responsible to pay a deposit of $1499, application fee, plus all utilities. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet (2 max).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Shiloh Way NW have any available units?
1410 Shiloh Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1410 Shiloh Way NW have?
Some of 1410 Shiloh Way NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Shiloh Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Shiloh Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Shiloh Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Shiloh Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Shiloh Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Shiloh Way NW offers parking.
Does 1410 Shiloh Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Shiloh Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Shiloh Way NW have a pool?
No, 1410 Shiloh Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Shiloh Way NW have accessible units?
No, 1410 Shiloh Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Shiloh Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Shiloh Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Shiloh Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Shiloh Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.

