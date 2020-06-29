All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW

1130 Kennesaw Springs Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1130 Kennesaw Springs Place Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr. NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Bonus: 1

Curved doorways, sky lights and updated lighting are just a few of the great things this home has to offer. The living room has an arched ceiling, two sky lights, and a decorative fireplace. It opens to the large formal dining room, which exits to a nice sized deck, complete with built in seating. The kitchen has an eat in area nestled in a bay window. The master suite is large, with full bath, garden tub, and roomy walk-in closet. Other bedrooms are large and one also has a walk-in closet. The hall bath has a sky light. Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Downstairs is a fourth bedroom and full bath, a large, wide hallway, and a bonus room. Large private backyard. Huge garage with storage shelving. Located in the award winning Cobb County School District. Great location off Jiles Rd., close to I-75 and plenty of restaurants including: Caper's, Italia Mediterranean, First Watch, Taj Mahal Grill, The LoKal, Big Shanty Smokehouse and Mango's Sushi and Grill.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water System
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW have any available units?
1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW have?
Some of 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW offers parking.
Does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW have a pool?
No, 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr NW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College