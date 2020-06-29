Amenities

1130 Kennesaw Springs Dr. NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Bonus: 1



Curved doorways, sky lights and updated lighting are just a few of the great things this home has to offer. The living room has an arched ceiling, two sky lights, and a decorative fireplace. It opens to the large formal dining room, which exits to a nice sized deck, complete with built in seating. The kitchen has an eat in area nestled in a bay window. The master suite is large, with full bath, garden tub, and roomy walk-in closet. Other bedrooms are large and one also has a walk-in closet. The hall bath has a sky light. Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Downstairs is a fourth bedroom and full bath, a large, wide hallway, and a bonus room. Large private backyard. Huge garage with storage shelving. Located in the award winning Cobb County School District. Great location off Jiles Rd., close to I-75 and plenty of restaurants including: Caper's, Italia Mediterranean, First Watch, Taj Mahal Grill, The LoKal, Big Shanty Smokehouse and Mango's Sushi and Grill.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water System

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



