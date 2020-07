Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Perfect townhome in a quiet community just minutes from KSU and I75. This home has hardwoods on the main level and a large open eat in kitchen with all the appliances. It also features a separate formal dining room off of the family room which features a corner fireplace and two double french doors that lead to the large private raised back deck. The master bedroom is large, and the secondary bedrooms are spacious.