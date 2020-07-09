All apartments in Kennesaw
1015 Plantation

1015 Plantation Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Plantation Way NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bedroom home very close to KSU with upgrades galore including updated paint, carpet and hardwood floors! The large kitchen features a breakfast nook, granite counters, upgraded appliances and tile backsplash. This home also features new pewter hardwood floors throughout the main level and plenty of recessed lighting. A large separate dining room features room for eight. The main floor also features a bonus room full of windows. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms with a shared hall bath and hall laundry. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet. End unit with lots of privacy in the back and additional storage in the crawl space which is over 8 feet tall. 3 car parking for you and guests. Don't miss this great opportunity to live close to everything for a terrific rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Plantation have any available units?
1015 Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1015 Plantation have?
Some of 1015 Plantation's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Plantation pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Plantation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1015 Plantation offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Plantation offers parking.
Does 1015 Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Plantation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Plantation have a pool?
No, 1015 Plantation does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Plantation have accessible units?
No, 1015 Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Plantation has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Plantation have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Plantation does not have units with air conditioning.

