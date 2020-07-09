1015 Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large 3 bedroom home very close to KSU with upgrades galore including updated paint, carpet and hardwood floors! The large kitchen features a breakfast nook, granite counters, upgraded appliances and tile backsplash. This home also features new pewter hardwood floors throughout the main level and plenty of recessed lighting. A large separate dining room features room for eight. The main floor also features a bonus room full of windows. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms with a shared hall bath and hall laundry. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet. End unit with lots of privacy in the back and additional storage in the crawl space which is over 8 feet tall. 3 car parking for you and guests. Don't miss this great opportunity to live close to everything for a terrific rate.