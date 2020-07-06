All apartments in Kennesaw
1009 Kennesborough Rd NW

1009 Kennesborough Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Kennesborough Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1009 Kennesborough Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2 full, 2 half

Beautiful town-home neighborhood. Lovely end unit. Main floor includes a huge living room/dining room with fireplace and bay window, a large kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets, newer countertops and black appliances, a guest half bath, and a large, covered private deck overlooking the backyard. Upper level has a double master floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large closets and private baths. Downstairs is a large bonus/3rd bedroom that opens to the lower patio and private, fenced backyard, another guest half bath, and storage space. This home will go fast!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Cobb EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW have any available units?
1009 Kennesborough Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW have?
Some of 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Kennesborough Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW offers parking.
Does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW have a pool?
No, 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1009 Kennesborough Rd NW has units with air conditioning.

