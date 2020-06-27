All apartments in Johns Creek
9942 Autry Vue Lane

Location

9942 Autry Vue Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
guest suite
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest suite
Amazing executive home in gated community featuring this beautiful 5br/4ba, 3-sided-brick home in the heart of Johns Creek! Amazing chef’s kitchen w custom cabinets & granite countertops, SS appliances & huge island open to family room. Wonderful hardwoods throughout with Guest suite on the main level. Upstairs New Carpet & Spacious Master Bedroom incl sitting area with fireplace attached to private deck with beautiful view. Teen suite with private bath & 2 bedrooms w jack/Jill bath. Walking distance to restaurants, gym and Newtown Park, Top rated award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9942 Autry Vue Lane have any available units?
9942 Autry Vue Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9942 Autry Vue Lane have?
Some of 9942 Autry Vue Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9942 Autry Vue Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9942 Autry Vue Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9942 Autry Vue Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9942 Autry Vue Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9942 Autry Vue Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9942 Autry Vue Lane offers parking.
Does 9942 Autry Vue Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9942 Autry Vue Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9942 Autry Vue Lane have a pool?
No, 9942 Autry Vue Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9942 Autry Vue Lane have accessible units?
No, 9942 Autry Vue Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9942 Autry Vue Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9942 Autry Vue Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9942 Autry Vue Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9942 Autry Vue Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
