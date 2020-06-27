9942 Autry Vue Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking guest suite

Amazing executive home in gated community featuring this beautiful 5br/4ba, 3-sided-brick home in the heart of Johns Creek! Amazing chef’s kitchen w custom cabinets & granite countertops, SS appliances & huge island open to family room. Wonderful hardwoods throughout with Guest suite on the main level. Upstairs New Carpet & Spacious Master Bedroom incl sitting area with fireplace attached to private deck with beautiful view. Teen suite with private bath & 2 bedrooms w jack/Jill bath. Walking distance to restaurants, gym and Newtown Park, Top rated award-winning schools.