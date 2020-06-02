8740 Niblic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this wonderful townhouse community. The property is located in proximity to Holcomb Bridge, Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs, Norcross and Johns Creek. The garage is on the lower level with a bedroom, bath and laundry room. The main level has the kitchen, dining room, family room and a nice view overlooking the golf course, from the deck. The other two additional bedrooms are on the third level. In the process of getting it ready for you. Let us know if this property interest you. Contact us at 404-857-0248.