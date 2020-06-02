All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
8740 Niblic Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8740 Niblic Drive

8740 Niblick Drive · No Longer Available
Johns Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8740 Niblick Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this wonderful townhouse community. The property is located in proximity to Holcomb Bridge, Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs, Norcross and Johns Creek. The garage is on the lower level with a bedroom, bath and laundry room. The main level has the kitchen, dining room, family room and a nice view overlooking the golf course, from the deck. The other two additional bedrooms are on the third level. In the process of getting it ready for you. Let us know if this property interest you. Contact us at 404-857-0248.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Niblic Drive have any available units?
8740 Niblic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 8740 Niblic Drive have?
Some of 8740 Niblic Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Niblic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Niblic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Niblic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8740 Niblic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 8740 Niblic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8740 Niblic Drive does offer parking.
Does 8740 Niblic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8740 Niblic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Niblic Drive have a pool?
No, 8740 Niblic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8740 Niblic Drive have accessible units?
No, 8740 Niblic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Niblic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8740 Niblic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8740 Niblic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8740 Niblic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
