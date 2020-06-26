869 Autry Oak Ct

Amenities
Location…. Location… Location…. Gated Community gorgeously upgraded 5/4 (6/5 including basement bedroom and bathroom ) in prestigious Autry Township community. 3 level finished basement with full bath and bedroom, home theater. Main level bedroom with full bath. All floors hardwood. Specious Kitchen with granite countertops with breakfast bar and views to family room. Stainless appliances. Upstairs master suite includes a private patio, sitting room, enormous master closet and separate shower, jacuzzi. All bath rooms floors have bathroom tiles. Three additional bedrooms, two with private in suite baths are generously sized with large closets. All side bricks with private fence. Wooded backyard facing extended large deck. cul-de-sac lot. Gated community with swimming pool. Call or text Raj for fast response. This will be ready by end of June. Great Johns creek schools!!!