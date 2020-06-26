All apartments in Johns Creek
869 Autry Oak Ct
869 Autry Oak Ct

869 Autry Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

869 Autry Oak Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Location…. Location… Location…. Gated Community gorgeously upgraded 5/4 (6/5 including basement bedroom and bathroom ) in prestigious Autry Township community. 3 level finished basement with full bath and bedroom, home theater. Main level bedroom with full bath. All floors hardwood. Specious Kitchen with granite countertops with breakfast bar and views to family room. Stainless appliances. Upstairs master suite includes a private patio, sitting room, enormous master closet and separate shower, jacuzzi. All bath rooms floors have bathroom tiles. Three additional bedrooms, two with private in suite baths are generously sized with large closets. All side bricks with private fence. Wooded backyard facing extended large deck. cul-de-sac lot. Gated community with swimming pool. Call or text Raj for fast response. This will be ready by end of June. Great Johns creek schools!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 Autry Oak Ct have any available units?
869 Autry Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 869 Autry Oak Ct have?
Some of 869 Autry Oak Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 Autry Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
869 Autry Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Autry Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 869 Autry Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 869 Autry Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 869 Autry Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 869 Autry Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 869 Autry Oak Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Autry Oak Ct have a pool?
Yes, 869 Autry Oak Ct has a pool.
Does 869 Autry Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 869 Autry Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Autry Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 869 Autry Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 869 Autry Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 869 Autry Oak Ct has units with air conditioning.
