Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Executive style home in gated community in John's Creek. Open bright floor plan, hardwood floors. Beautiful kitchen

with charming breakfast room, and open to large family room. Huge master with walk in closet and luxury bathroom.

Four secondary rooms all with en suite bathrooms. Walk to Newtown Park and restaurants. Convenient to 400 and

Northpoint Mall. Award winning schools. Active neighborhood with lots of children.