Johns Creek, GA
8105 Cavendish Place
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:19 AM

8105 Cavendish Place

8105 Cavendish Place
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8105 Cavendish Place, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful house in Johns creek area with popular floor plan and more than approx. 2,600 Sqft of living space. Located in top rated school district from Elementary to High school. Two story living room/foyer, Formal living room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, dining room and a bonus office room. Tiles in the Kitchen and Hardwood floor throughout the main level. Home is newly painted and full of natural light. Fully upgraded large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island and plenty of counter and cabinet spaces. Large level backyard,swim & tennis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Cavendish Place have any available units?
8105 Cavendish Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8105 Cavendish Place have?
Some of 8105 Cavendish Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Cavendish Place currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Cavendish Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Cavendish Place pet-friendly?
No, 8105 Cavendish Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 8105 Cavendish Place offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Cavendish Place does offer parking.
Does 8105 Cavendish Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Cavendish Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Cavendish Place have a pool?
Yes, 8105 Cavendish Place has a pool.
Does 8105 Cavendish Place have accessible units?
No, 8105 Cavendish Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Cavendish Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 Cavendish Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 Cavendish Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 Cavendish Place does not have units with air conditioning.
