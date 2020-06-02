8105 Cavendish Place

Amenities

Beautiful house in Johns creek area with popular floor plan and more than approx. 2,600 Sqft of living space. Located in top rated school district from Elementary to High school. Two story living room/foyer, Formal living room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, dining room and a bonus office room. Tiles in the Kitchen and Hardwood floor throughout the main level. Home is newly painted and full of natural light. Fully upgraded large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island and plenty of counter and cabinet spaces. Large level backyard,swim & tennis!